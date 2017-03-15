Dept backs DWU in capacity building

THE Department of Foreign Affairs has been working in partnership with the Divine Word University in building capacity for the country’s Foreign Service.

Department deputy secretary Ambassador Alexis Maino presented the DWU 2017 foreign affairs awards to Justine Ale and Geoffrey Ronny from the PNG Studies and International Relations department (Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences) during the recent graduation ceremony.

Maino said one of the department’s key objectives was capacity building which strengthened partnerships and built capacity at all levels.

“The DFA also works in partnership with the Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand to provide a Foreign Service Training Programme for nine months to prepare the graduates, serving officers and colleagues from line departments and agencies the skills, knowledge and the tradecraft of diplomacy,” he said.

“The Foreign Service plays an important role in promoting greater global solidarity, foster transparency and good governance and make the necessary connections for PNG abroad.”

