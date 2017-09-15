Dept has big challenge to take on trade, says Minister

Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Rimbink Pato, pictured, says the department has a huge challenge taking on trade under its portfolio.

Pato told employees of the department that they were better-placed today than before with confidence and passion.

“Now that I’m also responsible for trade, we have a huge challenge to carry those faces,” he said.

Pato’s previous portfolio was Minister for Foreign Affairs and Immigrations but in the new government, Immigrations has been made a separate ministry and Trade has been included with Foreign Affairs.

Pato said with Apec in 2018, much work had been done but more remained to be done.

“I want to work closely with the department and all the key government agencies discharging our responsibilities towards Apec being the biggest event in our country since independence and since acquisition of membership of Apec more than 20 years.

“It is our first opportunity to contribute to the Apec process, which represents 60 percent of the world’s largest economies.

“Whether in the security area or protocol, logistics or policy areas, please give your very best work in a cooperative manner with all relevant agencies of government.

“I know that each one of us wants to do the very best and deliver a spectacular outcome for PNG as we did with the Pacific Games a few years ago and the African-Caribbean and the Pacific States meeting also a year back,” Pato said.

