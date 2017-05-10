Dept can be revenue earner, says professor

THE Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology can be a revenue earner if given the investment, outgoing Secretary Prof David Kavanamur says.

Kavanamur told vice-chancellors, development partners and staff of the department at the farewell function of Minister Francis Marus that Singapore and Japan did not have resources but they were getting revenue through research and development.

“If this country is serous in making extra money from other than the natural resources, research and science is the way to go.

“People are coming to do studies here and taking away those studies but those searches are derived from our flora and fauna and all the animal species that we have here.

“Prof Teatulohi Matainaho is the chairman and chief executive officer of the PNG Science and Technology Secretariat and has gone down that path and its happening within my time.

“I’m thankful for all you vice-chancellors, I acknowledge all the partners who have been with the department and given us advice.”

Like this: Like Loading...