Dept to check on foreigners

LABOUR Minister Benjamin Poponawa yesterday expressed concern over an influx of non-English speaking foreigners doing jobs reserved for locals in the country.

Poponawa said that English was a prerequisite for foreigners to work in Papua New Guinea. “I don’t know how these non-English speakers are coming through,” he said.

Poponawa said since his department was responsible for issuing work permits, he would instruct Labour officers to check on foreigners working in the country. Northern Governor Gary Juffa had said there were non-English speaking foreigners working in his province who were suspected of being protected by Labour officers in Port Moresby.

“When the provincial Labour officers wanted to investigate them, a letter came from the National Labour Department to leave them along,” Juffa said. He claimed that there was an Asian human-smuggling racket facilitating Bangladeshis working on jobs reserved for locals.

He said the high-ranking Labour officers were part of the racket.

