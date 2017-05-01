Dept, churches to work in partnership

By DEMAS TIEN

THE Department of Health is working with churches through the Christian Heath Services to continue to improve health services in the country.

Health secretary Pascoe

Kase signed a memorandum of understanding with the CHS on Thursday to cooperate in the delivery of health services in the country.

“This is historic memorandum of understanding between the churches and the Government through the Department of Health,” Kase said.

“We are very happy about the work the churches have done over many years.”

Kase said the churches had been serving the people before independence, providing health services without any state funding.

“We will make sure that this partnership grows, not just in the provision of health services but the training of health workers as well,” Kase said.

Kase commended the Nazarene Church in Jiwaka for a new hospital opened last month and declaring it the provincial hospital.

He said more health centres would be established and health workers will be trained.

He the department would do its best to provide medicine to hospitals.

