Dept clarifies officials’ posts after resignation

ONCE a council president, urban mayor or councillor has resigned to contest the general election, she or he cannot return to the position should she or he not be successful, Department of Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs Secretary Dickson Guina said.

He said upon resignation, those officials should surrender to the State administration possession of and rights to all State assets such as vehicles, outboard motors, houses, computers and anything else in their possession that was purchased with local level government funds.

At the same time, Guina said, all allowances being paid to such a person will immediately cease, including any position of trust.

Guina had to make the clarification after cases in Morobe in which some presidents contesting the general election claimed that they would return to their LLG jobs should they be unsuccessful at the polls.

The presidents contesting include Judas Nalau (regional) and Open seat contenders Charlie Foike (Nawaeb), Patrick Basa and Epemu Kiwenu (Kabwum), Daki Mao (Markham), Jackty Yotipo (Menyamya), Michael Poane (Huon Gulf).

Presidents, mayors and councillors who are contesting the general election should have tendered their resignation on April 10.

The positions are covered under Section 26(1) (d) of the Constitution which classifies all LLG members as leaders and are therefore subjected to the leadership code and any other Organic Law or Acts of Parliament.

The Section 27(4) of the Constitution empowers the Minister for Inter-Government Relations to ensure that LLG members do not breach their duties under the Constitution.

When LLG officials resign to contest the general election, their resignation letters are submitted to the provincial assembly and finally the Minister for Inter-Government Relations who informs the Electoral Commissioner about the vacancies that now needed to be filled.

At that time, the deputy president assumes the chair even though she or he remains deputy until the vacancy is filled through a by-election. In the case of a councillor, the LLG head takes over her or his responsibility.

