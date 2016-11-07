Dept, council recognise B’ville nursing school

THE Arawa School of Nursing (ASON) in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville was presented the certificate of compliance last week after meeting the PNG Nursing Council and National Department of Health standards.

Director Celine Tusalah said the certificate of the provisional accreditation to the school was a milestone achievement to Bougainville.

She said the accreditation also approved for the school to accept 40 new intakes for next year and also permit their students to do clinical training in health facilities in Bougainville.

“The certification of compliance was presented to the staff and management of ASON by the PNG Nursing council education committee last week,” Tusalah said.

“The committee was in Arawa for three days and was able to visit other health facilities in Central Bougainville.

“The committee’s visit to ASON was to review the 31 recommendations set by the nursing council for the school to meet in order meet clinical standards.

“From the 31 recommendations, 19 of them were document formalities which the school has met already and the other 12 are a medium term recommendation that involves infrastructure and facilities.”

The committee visited the construction site of the new two level building infrastructure and were satisfied to see that work was in progress and were assured by the contractor and staff of ASON that the building would be completed by the end of Jan 2017.

She thanked the Minister for Bougainville Affairs and Regional Member for Bougainville Joe Lera for providing financial support towards the school’s establishment and infrastructure and seek his continuous support.

She appealed to the other MP’s and also the AROB Government to join forces together and contribute towards the establishment of ASON.

