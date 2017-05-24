Dept embraces training

The Department of Personnel Management has embarked on the Pacific Leadership and Governance Precinct, which combines academic institutions with competency-based training institutions.

Secretary John Kali said that through this leadership training, they wanted to produce future leaders who would be able to manage the resources of the country effectively, efficiently and ethically.

Kali said the government signed a memorandum of understanding with the Australian government in 2014 to establish the Pacific Leadership and Governance Precinct.

“The Australian government is now investing a lot of money and a lot of resources together with our government to make leadership and leaders of this country become ethical and value-based,” Kali said.

He said the University of Papua New Guinea and Papua New Guinea Institute of Public Administration would jointly produce the programmes.

“They will produce programmes to be run at university concurrently dealing with ethics and values at the school of business and public policy and at the same time PNGIPA will deliver diplomas and certificates in value-based, competency-based training programmes.”

He said they wanted to also extend the concept into other regions of the country and to institutions like Divine Word University, University of Natural Resource and Environment and PNGIPA training centres throughout Papua New Guinea.

Kali said they also wanted to showcase this to the Pacific public service leaders who are in Port Moresby this week for the 2017 Pacific public service commissioners conference.

“Leadership is crucial to service delivery, if we have poor leadership, we can expect the services to fall apart but with strong ethical leadership you can drive service delivery.”

