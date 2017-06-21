Dept eyes new curriculum on Christian values

THE Department of Education is working on a curriculum under which students will be taught Christian values and principles, says Secretary Dr Uke Kombra

“The Department of Education has decided and has taken a decision to make sure that we have a special curriculum, a syllabus and teachers guide and students’ books that will teach specific subjects to ensure that we have Christian values and principles and morals all in one subject.”

Kombra said at the moment Christian religious education, personal development, guidance and counselling were being taught as separate subjects but all of them would be merged into one.

“We have got a number of subjects all over the place in our curriculums in our school system but what we want to do now moving forward is to have all of these subjects all in one,” Kombra said

He told the teachers and students of Gerehu Secondary School in Port Moresby that this new subject would be taught in all grades.

“Work has already started.

“We hope and believe that by next year or so we should be able to launch that subject alone to address the issues and concerns

that many Papua New Guineans express.

He said God’s word was a way forward for students to become better citizens in assisting the country’s development.

Like this: Like Loading...