Dept: Governor, PEC acted illegally

THE Department of Personnel Management has advised Hela Governor Francis Potape and his provincial executive council that they had acted illegally in suspending provincial administrator William Bando.

Secretary John Kali, in a letter to Potape dated April 24, said he had never been informed of Bando’s purported suspension except through the media.

He said Potape had laid charges on Bando on April 12, and without giving him seven days to respond, had sought clearance from Public Service Minister Sir Puka Temu without properly informing the minister, and then gotten the PEC to suspend Bando.

Kali said Potape had made very serious allegations against Bando misappropriating Hela provincial funds without any proof.

“From the evidence, it appears that having incorrectly interpreted the provisions of Section 19.1 to 19.3, as described, the Minister for Public Service had been misinformed that you had complied with the regulations and the PA’s (provincial administrator’s) COE (contract of employment),” he said.

“The minister consequently supported your recommendation to the PEC for the suspension of Bando in his letter dated one day after the PEC made its decision.

“However, without advice from my office and in breach of the fundamental principles of the Organic Law and the Public Services (Management) Act and regulations, you proceeded to suspend Bando and to make public announcements to this effect, allegedly accusing Bando of having committed very serious offences involving misappropriation of Hela provincial funds without any proof.

“Only the head of state can effect a recommendation of the PEC to suspend a provincial administrator.

