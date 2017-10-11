Dept hosts gender forum for men

Public servants have been urged to promote gender balance in their work place and support the imitative of a men’s forum.

Youth Religion and Community Development Secretary Anna Solomon said this when announcing the men’s forum launched in Port Moresby yesterday by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

She said that for first time, without any influence from Government or development partners, the department was hosting the forum with the theme, ‘Men’s Role in Addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV)’.

“I’m thankful that we have male champions,” Solomon said.

“Many of you are champions in your organisations and I invite you to be a part of the event.”

“I’m happy that gender is one of the big priorities in Alotau Accord II.

“We have a big problem with attitudes and mindset.

“Sustainability will not be in existence when we cannot empower people.

“When you look at fights in the homes, gender-based violence is still a big issue.

“We are watching it in our homes and streets, but not doing anything about it.”

Solomon said economic empowerment of women was also a feature of Alotau Accord II.

“We see that its the informal economy that puts more food in every household in PNG,” she said.

