Dept infighting blocking progress

ALL ministers provide the National Government’s political directions to all departments and SOEs on the priorities based on the funding constrains and assessments on how the Government wants them to operate for that year or term.

However, at times when there’s political infighting, we start having fingers pointing everywhere and blaming spectators or bystanders for the mishap.

One such example is the Department of Lands, where there is infighting between the bureaucratic heads resulting in chaos and poor public service performance by Department’s officers.

This involves the terminated secretary, the suspended secretary and the now acting secretary.

There are lots and lots of outstanding issues, queries, public outcry and political directions, which are yet to be put on the operating table.

Some examples being the 2005 Lae Land Summit’s 47 NLDP recommendations, COI on SABL, land grabbing etc.

The recommendations cannot be entertained or looked at bureaucratically because of the infighting.

Why is the Lands Minister jumping up and down in Parliament when he has lost control of the ship.

The Manumanu land deal was a clear ministerial direction where the minister signed without reading what was contained in it.

Please minister, stop sleeping, understand what you do, say and authorise.

Papua New Guineans are wondering what’s happening and who do they believe in on the very important department that protects their identity.

Steven Blackfish

Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...