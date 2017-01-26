Dept to inspect heavy vehicles, trucks

THE Department of Transport and Infrastructure will look into the inspection process for heavy vehicles and big trucks, Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Malakai Tabar says.

Reacting to the recent increase in motor vehicle accidents, the minister said currently there was no proper process in place for inspecting big vehicles.

He said the department would be carrying out inspection and monitoring heavy vehicle dealers with the aim of creating a centralised inspection station.

“As a department, we express our condolences to the families of those who have lost their relatives through the motor vehicle accidents,” Tabar said.

“I have given instructions to the department to try to organise and do something about inspections of big trucks and heavy vehicles.

“We need to monitor these vehicles and include these big trucks in our inspection system.

“Unfortunately, those big vehicles are not part of the normal inspection before we license them; it is usually the taxis and the smaller vehicles.

“We also would like to have a centalised inspection station because at the moment every dealer has its own inspection station.

“With due respect to their hardworking staff, some of them don’t even inspect the vehicles before giving road worthiness certificates.

“It’s the responsibility of those companies owning big vehicles to have a training programme for their drivers,” he said.

Tabar said that there used to be notices on the side of big trucks stating the gross and net weights so the driver was aware of how much the truck could carry over and above the weight of the vehicle itself.

He said that companies who owned such vehicles have a responsibility of making sure they trained their drivers and the driver must have certain qualifications and certification to handle big vehicles.

“We also inspect and carry out monitoring and inspection on dealers that bring in big trucks.

“We’ve heard over the last few years that some other reconditioned type trucks have come in through other motor vehicle dealers or importers.

“We would like to make sure that those dealers that bring in reconditioned trucks comply with our standards and safety requirements,” Tabar said.

