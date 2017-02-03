Dept to investigate incomplete building

Minister for Justice and Attorney-General Ano Pala yesterday assured East Sepik Governor Sir Michael Somare that he will task his department to investigate the K10 million for East Sepik Supreme Court Building.

Sir Michael yesterday asked Pala in parliament where the K10 million allocated for a Supreme Court Building was, leaving the building incomplete.

“Tomorrow (today) will be the opening of the judiciary year in Wewak, with judges and lawyers attending the event,” he said.

“However, the Supreme Court building is incomplete, therefore I’m asking the good minister of the wherebout of the K10 million already allocated.”

Pala said he was aware that the amount was released from finance but as to where it went was what he was not sure about.

“The only information I have is that the funds were released so what I can suspect is that the funds have been abused,” Pala said.

“Therefore, I will investigate it with the help of my department and report it to the floor of parliament or to the governor himself.”

Like this: Like Loading...