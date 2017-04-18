Dept invests K4mil into Oro

By HELEN TARAWA

THE Government through the law and justice sector has invested about K4 million in Northern, Department of Justice and Attorney-General (DJAG) Secretary Dr Lawrence Kalinoe says.

Kalinoe told Ijivitari District Development Authority officials and presidents of LLGs that Northern was a special province for the national coordination mechanism of the law and justice sector.

“On our part, we have made quite a big investment in that province through the building of infrastructure,” Kalinoe said.

The infrastructure built included an office complex, a duplex, a standalone staff house and two juvenile facilities at Hetune and Jegarata.

“We look forward to working with you so that we can secure the Ijivitari district or electorate with this kind of partnership that we want to have with you,” Kalinoe said.

He said that Northern used to be a very difficult place back in the mid 80s and 90s and early 2000 but so far the place has turned around.

“We must maintain this.”

