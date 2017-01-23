Dept launches corporate plan

THE Department of Youth, Religion and Community Development has launched its five-year corporate plan which outlines its direction and plan for a more equitable and participatory community development process.

Youth, Religion and Community Development Minister Delilah Gore said the corporate plan and the annual operational plan would be fully realised when “we all project our efforts together”.The plan was launched together with the 2017 annual operational plan and website on Friday.

Youth, Religion and Community Development Secretary Anna Solomon said the five year roadmap included the important government policies and legislations dealing with children, women and people living with disabilities.

“The corporate plan’s vision is to build equitable and productive families and communities for a sustainable future,” Solomon said.

