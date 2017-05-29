Dept must speak out over all this confusion

A FULL list for those selected to attend AOG Jubilee Institute of Higher Education (AOG JIHE) Port Moresby was published in The National on May 26, 2017.

For the benefit of parents, sponsors, selected students, State and most importantly, the church members of AOG PNG, the AOG JIHE is not owned by the AOG Church.

It set up Business Name under IPA business names Act – Registration # 6-206522. It was registered in Sept 27, 2016.

The church owns Jubilee Institute of Higher Education (JIHE) – IPA Registration # 6-185995. JIHE has been stolen and it is before police fraud squads.

A similar name to that of JIHE was registered but had the words AOG in front (AOG JIHE) to confuse everyone to think it is owned by the church.

The state has not given accreditation to AOG JIHE but to JIHE.

The DHERST (Department of Higher Education Research, Science and Technology) must come clear on this issue.

Did the State, through DHERST, really give the accreditation to a 6-month old school?

The officers of DHERST must be held accountable for this massive fraud if they can’t come clear on this issue.

To the parents, don’t risk your hard earned money.

AOG Pastor

Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...