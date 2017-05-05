Dept, partners work on investment strategy

THE Department of Works and its key partners are working on a road investment strategy which will assist with prioritising and allocating resources towards managing and maintaining roads nationwide.

Secretary David Wereh told The National that the Government spent about K3.5 billion on road infrastructure over five years and it could continue to spread its limited resources and expect developments.

He said that funding was spent on projects including the six bridges in Northern, Hiritano Highway bridges, city roads for Lae, Port Moresby and Mt Hagen and highway sections as well as opening accesses for districts and provinces.

“This is about prioritising; we need to work with some priorities, put money where we can make money,” he said.

“We need to put money on the roads that support the economic growth of our country so those are priorities, we must be informed of where to put our funds. Three billion kina is spent over five years and that’s a huge capital expenditure on our roads.

“We must put money where it matters most, look at the long-term, 10-20-year programmes, align our resources, identify road-related funds and lock them up under those priorities with strong government commitment.

“Also this will strengthen the National Roads Authority to continue to partner with the private sector long-term.”

Wereh said with support from the partners the Government would be undertaking an independent institutional review covering the road sector.

He said maintenance was not a luxury, without it the costs to road users and the wider economy would continue to grow.

“Not all roads are of equal importance and treating them as if they were equal reduces our ability.”

