Dept pays annual grant to national disability board

THE Health Department has paid K100,000 to the national disability board as part of its annual grant to support the board in its community-based rehabilitation programmes.

Interim board chairman Ben Theodore said the funding would be used on education, health and the social empowerment of persons living with disabilities.

The Education Department has been supporting persons with disability through its special education programme and inclusive elements in schools.

“Disability is not a health problem,” Theodore said.

“It’s a cross cutting issue.

“People with disabilities will participate in business and go to school, play sports.”

He said the Health Department was their only source of funding and they desperately needed support from other sectors.

“We need those funding so that we can coordinate properly and report properly,” he said.

“I think a lot of funds are going out to different people who are working with persons with disability but the reporting part of it is not coming through

Health Secretary Pascoe Kase said the annually funding used to be K200,000 but due to the current financial situation, they could only give K100,000.

