Dept to prioritise disabilty policy

THE National Disability Policy is one of the major prioritie of the Department for Youth, Religion and Community Development, Secretary Anna Solomon says.

Speaking at the launching of their corporate plan (2017-2021), annual operational plan and website last Friday, Solomon said one of the important areas apart from removing barriers was to focus on community-based rehabilitation.

“We cannot reach all the People Living with Disability (PLWAD) but we must encourage community based rehabilitation,” Solomon said.

She said we must continue to help and support families of PLWAd’s provide them with care and love so they would feel that they are part of the communities.

Solomon said children are also important and the Lukautim Pikinini Act is another major priority.

She thanked the Government for approving the children’s forum which was launched last year.

“In Papua New Guinea, we don’t allow our children to speak, we need to start including them, we need to get their views on how they want to see the future,” Solomon said.

She said she is glad that the forum is part of the law of this country and it will be held annually.

She said one of the biggest area is the informal economy policy.

“The government has heavily invested in terms of infrastructure, road and buildings so that our people have accessibilty,” Solomon said.

She said she will be seeking support from partners to make it happen for the people living with disability, children and women of Papua New Guinea.

Solomon said it is important Papua New Guinea has an all inclusive law that makes everyone belong.

