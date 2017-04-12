Dept probes land deal

THE proposed acquisition of Portion 406 of the Manumanu land did not follow due process, according to a report by the Department of Lands and Physical Planning (DLPP).

According to the report, any normal land transaction was supposed to be facilitated by the DLPP and Finance.

The report states that DLPP had a vote for acquisition and they were supposed to give the payment process to the department to facilitate.

The department also has the user-pay policy where respective departments acquiring land would pay directly to the proprietor, the report said. In this case, a third party Motor Vehicle Insurance Limited (MVIL) was engaged to pay K46 million to the proprietor and that matter was being questioned.

The Manumanu land deal was raised in Parliament by Kavieng MP Ben Micah, claiming that the sale of the land was fraudulent.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, in a statement, said the National Executive Council had not given approval required for the transaction above K10 million.

He had ordered an administrative inquiry in the sale and purchase of portion 406 in Manumanu at a cost of K46 million by Kumul Consolidated holdings and the purchase of portions 422 for K7.2 million and portions 423 for K9.2 million by Department of Defence.

Acting DLPP registrar Shirley Pohei said there were four portions of land involved under the Manumanu Land deal 406, 422, 423 and 154.

The one in question was Portion 406 initially State land acquired during colonial administration.

It is understood that Kurkuramb Estate was registered as a proprietor of Portion 406 on Aug 6, 2015.

The State had forfeited the land from M&N Investment Ltd the original lessee for failing to comply.

Kurkurmb Estate was now the lessee the State had to acquire back that title from them.

“To acquire we have to compensate the proprietor because we are taking his land away from him” Pohei said.

“The proprietor was only given the lease on Aug 6, 2015, which is less than five years.

“Under the terms and conditions, the proprietor is given three to five years to develop a lease. In this case, the proprietor wasn’t given the opportunity to develop and now the State wants to take it back for the Defence Barracks.”

