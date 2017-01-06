Dept registers two new schools

By DOROTHY MARK

THE Education Department has registered two more new high schools in Madang to cater for the increase in Grade Nine students each year.

Education director Moses Sariki said the two new high schools were in Ramu Valley and Sausi in the Usino local level government in Usino-Bundi district.

The four high schools already registered are in Anul on Karkar Island, Simbai, Middle Ramu, Saidor in Raicoast and Megiar in North Coast.

The six schools will begin enrolling Grade Nine students this year but Sariki said they needed more high schools.

Sariki said Madang MP Nixon Duban had proposed that Panim Seventh-day Adventist Primary School and Asuar Primary School should enrol Grade Nine students too this year. But this has not happened.

The burning down of the Aiome High School in 2015 had affected students in Simbai and Middle Ramu. So they have now built their own separate high schools.

Sariki said they were relying on the MPs to fund the construction of schools.

Meanwhile, the list of students selected for Grade 11 this year is with Sariki and will be put up on notice boards.

Sariki said Grade Nine selections were underway at the Tusbab Secondary School.

“The list of grades nine and 11 students would be approved first by the education board before it is put out next week or the following week,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...