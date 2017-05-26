Dept Sec right to suspend staff
GOOD to see Department of Personnel Management Secretary suspending Government House staff for using the state facilities for election purposes following concerns raised by the Governor-General.
And also sending a circular to public servants warning them to refrain from using state facilities for election purposes.
There are also unconfirmed reports that a senior staff in the Bank of PNG is using the bank facilities to print election posters.
Same person also used the bank to hire a rental vehicle to be used for election purposes for a weekend.
Time for Governor Bakani to investigate.
Signed
Anti-Corruption