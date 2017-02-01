Dept Secretary’s media statement was a joke

I totally reject a media statement from the Department of Labour and Industrial Relations as published in The National yesterday (Jan 31).

This issue of foreigners invading our country has been going on for a very long time now without control and yet responsible government institutions like Department of Labour has done nothing to restrain such movements resulting in large number of non-speaking Bangladesh, Chinese, Indians and Philippinos migrating into the country’s urban and rural centers.

This is not a concern for Northern alone but everywhere in the country including Port Moresby.

And I don’t think the Oro Governor, Gary Juffa, necessarily need to substantiate his claims if the Secretary, Mary Morola, has the guts to walk around Gerehu, Waigani, Boroko, Erima and Manu Auto Port (to name a few) and see for herself what it’s like.

Then she will understand what Gary Juffa is referring to.

You don’t need a scientist or a police officer to investigate and provide facts or proof when it’s happening in broad daylight and right under your nose daily in Port Moresby.

It’s very frustrating to see media statements like this from responsible government institutions trying to save face when we see every day non-speaking foreigners operating dump trucks, forklifts, excavators, carrying shovels, doing painting, carrying out electrical jobs, manning offices and shops just to name a few.

Wake up from your slumber, pull up your socks and start performing your duty now instead of making noise in the media.

Judging from the media statement, I can only conclude that Secretary Mary Morola is living in a foreign land and doesn’t know what is happening in PNG.

Wanbel Niape

Boroko, NCD

