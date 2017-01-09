Dept set for change

THE Department of Community Development, Youth and Religion is looking forward to more changes in 2017, according to Secretary Anna Solomon.

Solomon said the department saw big changes last year and they would continue.

“These achievements are focused on better coordination and stronger partnerships,” she said.

“We are not a department that gets big budgets.

“We strategically work with our partners. We appreciate partners that come and see what our plans are and work with us to implement them.

“We’ve had the right political leadership in this department and we really appreciate our prime minister for his support to the marginalised groups we represent.”

Solomon said most of the policies especially the disability policy were test cases for sustainable development.

“If we say leave no one behind, let’s look at this. When it comes to developing infrastructure, leave no one behind,” she said.

“The real test for sustainability is not to leave anyone behind.

“Let’s focus on our people with disability in everything we do.”

Solomon said it was challenging for the department to be based in four locations around Port Moresby after its building was condemned.

“Coordination was tough. It showed who I could strongly rely on and who are the people who cannot shine in extreme situations,” she said.

“While we were in those four different locations, we used that time to reorganise.

“And so by the time we moved back to our office, we had completed our recruitment.”

