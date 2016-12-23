Dept to set up office of religion

By HELEN TARAWA

THE Department of Community Development and Religion is prepared to take over the Churches Partnership Programme, Secretary Anna Solomon says.

She said consultations had been held with churches and stakeholders on the establishment of the Office of Religion with the Department.

“I’m happy that the long awaited transfer has been done. I thank National Planning for maintaining the programme and setting guidelines so that government and churches are focused on the services that are delivered mainly with the focus on health and education,” Solomon said.

“In 2012, when the O’Neil Government gave the direction to set up the Office of Religion, we held four regional consultations, the department had prepared itself for this transfer.

“We didn’t have the budget for it but we utilised whatever funding we had within our recurrent budget and consulted widely with churches and stakeholders on their thoughts surrounding the establishment of the office of religion.

“The churches gladly welcomed this direction, in our consultation; we discussed what name this office should hold.

“We went back to the constitution with freedom of religion and that was used as the basis with the focus on religion.

“That’s how we created this office. The role of this office was also defined during the consultation, what role this office should be played.

“There was a call for respect for autonomy, government be government and church be churches but we all appreciated our focus on delivering service to our people.

“The positions created in the department are not new funding that was asked to create this division.

“I acknowledge Department of Personnel Management Secretary John Kali for approving our structure, our reorganisation and vacant positions that we reclassified.”

