Dept strategy to help realise Vision 2050

THE Health Department strategy is to transform service delivery to realise Vision 2050, Pomio MP Elias Kapavore says.

Speaking as the chairman for the Special Parliamentary Committee at the second annual meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentarians Forum on global health in South Korea last week, Kapavore said despite government’s commitment towards health and education, the country’s position on the United Nations Human Development Index (UNHDI) had regressed from 127 out of 188 countries in 2009 to 147 out of 188 countries last year.

He said that transformation of the health service delivery system (Health Plan 2011-2020) would improve living standards and service delivery.

“The aim is to ‘strengthen primary healthcare’ for all and improved service delivery for the rural and urban disadvantaged,” Kapavore said.

He said there were key areas that focused on improving service delivery to achieve, a healthy and prosperous nation for all.

