Dept suspends officer for losing gun

A POLICE officer in Manus has been suspended for losing a police firearm.

Police commander David Yapu said yesterday the loss of police firearms posed a serious threat to both police and the general public.

He said the firearm could end up in the hands of criminal elements.

Yapu said this had happened in the past and tough measures would be taken against police officers who had lost firearms.

“Proper control, care and use of police firearms must be taken when police officers are issued with police firearms for official duties,” he said.

Yapu said Police Commissioner Gari Baki, in a recent circular, had given clear instructions that any police officer losing a police-issued firearm would be terminated.

