Dept told to meet nurses’ petition

NURSES at the Daru General Hospital will go on strike if the Department of Health does not respond to their petition, president of the Community Health Workers Association John Baira says.

Baira said the association was giving the hospital board and the department seven days to address the issue of the multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDRTB) hardship incentives.

“If our petition and call for MDRTB hardship incentives is not addressed by Wednesday, we will go on a sitting strike,” he said.

Baira said the MDRTB was a contagious disease and nurses where taking a big risk when attending to patients.

“Already, we have 13 staff members who contracted the disease and two have lost their sight which is one of the side effects of MDRTB medication.”

Baira said the petition they gave was the second; the first petition was given to the hospital board on Oct 15, 2015.

“Representatives from the Department of Health came to see us at that time and gave us assurance that something would be done but nothing has been done,” he said.

“We have been waiting for two and a half years now.”

Baira said they could not continue to expose themselves by treating MDRTB patients if there was no incentive.

