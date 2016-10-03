Dept urges public to report dubious foreigners

By HELEN TARAWA

PEOPLE must report to the Labour Department foreigners who have questionable characters, Minister Benjamin Poponawa says.

Poponawa told The National that the department’s major objective was to weed out illegal activities particularly regarding foreign employment. “If you think that there is a foreigner that has a questionable character, give our inspectors the location where the person is working so that they can go and inspect them,” he said.

“We need cooperation from everyone.

“Some of our women married to foreigners are the worst offenders.

“Some of these big people in big offices are facilitating this too –bringing in people to run their businesses.”

Poponawa said the department planned to amend the Employment Relations Bill, Employment Bill and other relevant bills.

“Some of these bills are outdated – 20, 30 to 50 years old. We need to ensure these bills are current,” he said.

Department secretary Mary Morola said Labour did not issue business licenses and tourist visas but the Investment Promotion Authority and Immigration department.

“Our inspectors find people holding business visas actually working,” she said.

“That’s where the difficulty comes in.

“You are placed in an occupation without an approved work permit.

“These are some of the things we are looking at.”

