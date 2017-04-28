Dept waiting for K20m for borer fight

The Government has yet to release K20 million to combat the spread of the dreaded coffee berry borer,

which could have disastrous implications for Papua New Guinea’s K1 billion coffee industry, Agriculture and Livestock Secretary Dr Vele Ila’ava says.

“We are still waiting for the Government to give us the K20 million,” he told The National.

“In the meantime, we’re continuing with surveys and also awareness programmes.”

Ila’ava said the Coffee Industry Corporation (CIC) and National Agriculture and Quarantine Inspection Authority (Naqia) had already put together the terms of reference for a task force which he would chair.

“The task force will include the

chief executive officer of CIC, managing-director of Naqia and provincial administrators of affected

provinces.”

Ila’ava said a meeting was planned for this week.

He said his department was also dealing with the Bogia coconut syndrome, which had devastated the coconut industry in Madang, and the gene bank would be moved from Madang to Milne Bay.

He said his department was also putting together a draft strategic plan to take the department forward.

