Deputy governor arrested

By DAPHNE WANI

DEPUTY Governor of Western Abini Gesele has been arrested and charged with false assumption of authority.

He appeared at the Waigani Committal Court last Friday before magistrate Mekeo Gauli where the court read the charge to him.

Gauli told Gesele, 46, from Ali village in Balimo, South Fly, that police investigations were still continuing and he would return to court on Feb 20 for mention.

The court heard that Gesele allegedly acted without authority as acting governor and chairman of the provincial executive committee.

He signed a letter dated Sept 22, 2016 that was addressed to the Department of Personnel Management endorsing the extension of the acting appointment of Gull Gorgom as provincial administrator.

Gesele allegedly appointed Gorgom as acting provincial administrator without following the due process.

It is further alleged that Gorgom planned out his own purported appointment as the acting provincial administrator.

It was also alleged that Gorgom assisted the manner in which he was appointed through his associates at DPM and the Government Printing Office and others, including Gesele.

Gesele is on a K500 court bail.

