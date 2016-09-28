Descendants offer presents

A TRIBE in Western Highlands has presented gifts as a token of appreciation to another tribe for giving them refuge five generations ago.

The great grandchildren of the 28 survivors from the Jika Mukuka tribe of Hagen Central presented 188 pigs, 42 cows and K12,000 cash to the Ukupuka tribe of Tambul-Nebliyer at Togoba last Friday.

The occasion was witnessed by Western Highlands Governor Paias Wingti, former Tambul-Nebliyer MP Thomas Nikints, prominent businessmen and members of the community.

Leaders, chiefs, councillors and educated elites mostly prominent businessmen from Jika Mukuka, who are the fifth generation, took the initiative to show their goodwill through the presentation of the gifts.

The 28 men who migrated to the land of the Ukupukas have multiplied and now have two council wards.

The Ukupukas appreciated the gifts and gave their blessings to the Mukukas.

Western Highlands peace and good order committee chairman Thomas Mawa described the occasion as unique and the first of its kind in the province.

