Designer plans to establish fashion school

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE PNG Fashion and Design has big plans to expand the fashion business in Papua New Guinea, director Janet Sios says.

Sios has been inviting international designers to conduct workshops to train young Papua New Guineans interested in the fashion business.

She told The National that they planned to establish a privately-run fashion academy in June to educate new fashion business entrepreneurs.

They are expecting someone from overseas in June to run the academy.

“Our long term goal now is to have more designers from overseas come to assist and transfer knowledge to our locals to enter fabric printing and fashion designing,” she said.

