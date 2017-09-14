Designers to showcase collections, advocate on climate change

THE PNG Fashion and Design Week will hold a runway show on climate change next month, chief executive Christopher Lam says.

He said the show would have local models showcasing the collections from 11 designers.

They will tell the effects of climate change through their collections.

It will be held on Oct 7 in Port Moresby.

Lam said eight of the designers were locals. They include emerging designers Relvie Kaip and Heai Ugava, Natasha Tamanabae, Wandid Amino Korimbo, Kenny Ng, Jenny Dalton, Brianne Kimmins, Patricia Haroharo, Florence Jauke and Tabu Warupi.

Lam said most of the local designers were part of the show last year on the Tribal Eclectic theme.

“We chose climate change for this year’s runway because we felt that as an island nation, this is an issue we face mostly through rising sea levels and unpredictable weather patterns that threaten to cause us to lose our culture, identity and land which are things that define us as Papua New Guineans and Pacific Islanders,” Lam said.

He said it would be a great night where designers would take orders for their collections and the models gaining further exposure.

