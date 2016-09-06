Our desperate people can do desperate things

IS IT happening to me only?

For few days now, I went virtually broke! I had some hundred bucks but evaporated like dew on a taro leave!

I buy a flex or soft drink with a hundred kina and get a change back with K50 note and the next second, it has disappeared without trace.

I have a couple of savings and went from office to office to withdraw them but some irritating notices are pinned up stating all withdrawals have been halted indefinitely due to the economic crises.

So do we actually have an economic crisis?

Politicians are giving a negative picture from their own perspective and living but those they don’t see are felt and seen by the ordinary Papua New Guineans.

The coloured illustration of their paper economy does not reflect on the daily lives of the people.

As a result, more unreported social discomforts are accompanying the economic hardships.

For instance, one of my friends is a contractor with some of the government departments.

While he has some outstanding service bills and hopes to get paid soon, he has started to borrow from the public as well as financial institutional lenders!

Lenders do not want any delays in repayments by their borrowers.

Another friend is an engineer. His employment contract expired and his employer laid him off without his contractual entitlements.

While waiting, he has to borrow. And then comes the inevitable – lenders versus borrowers issue.

And to sustain himself, he needs to be employed but most companies are not interested in new recruits until such time the economy picks up.

Look around the night clubs or every evening come out of your streets and watch who is going by – ladies dressed up walking out of their homes and going somewhere.

Have you queried where they are going? Night clubs of course, looking for fun and money.

All nightclubs are now full to the capacities and the ratio of men to women has changed. There are more women hanging around night clubs than men.

The recent robberies in Port Moresby confirm that criminal activities are on the rise again.

What is happening in the rural areas?

The districts seem to be flush with cash courtesy of the PSIP and DSIP

But my old mom is calling me every day asking for rice because she is dying of hunger.

Concerned Citizen, via email