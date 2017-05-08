Detainee jumps off vehicle

A MAN on remand at the Lakiemata jail facility in West New Britain was recaptured when he jumped off a moving Correctional Service truck.

Provincial police commander, Supt Jim Namora said Rex Yawi, 21, from Ambuke village in Kubalia, East Sepik, was among a group of inmates being transported from the Lakiemata prison to the National Court in Kimbe.

He said Yawi jumped off the truck when it slowed down to negotiate a pothole at Sarakolok.

He made a dash for the nearby oil palm plantation but was shot in the leg.

He was taken to the Kimbe General Hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...