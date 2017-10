CONGRATULATIONS to all the Government agencies that make up the alien detection team.

As a Papua New Guinean citizen I am very impressed to see in The National of what they have done so far.

Fine those who are illegally in the country and send them back to their respective countries.

Some of them never even paid the required rate of the Labour Department to their employees.

Just send them back to their countries.

Andrew Moro, Lae

