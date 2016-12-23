Determination ‘pays off’

By IMMACULATE FOIMAE

THE passion and determination of a single mother to complete her education has paid off with her completion and passing of two Grade 10 subjects through Flexible Open Distance Education (Fode) this year.

Ruth Thomas, 36, a mother of three from Golgobip village in North Fly district, Western, has been able to complete her high school education through the Tabubil (Fode) training center after 14 years.

Her desire to pursue her education despite life’s hardships was associated with her growing up in a poor family in a remote rural community and a broken marriage.

Ruth is a humble and cheerful lady who comes from a family of six and is one of two girls in the family.

She started her education at Golgobip Elementary School in 1984 and completed Grade 6 in 1989.

Without any means of completing further education, she stayed in the village to fend for herself and help raise her siblings.

After losing both her parents, Ruth travelled to Tabubil in search of a better life and, eventually, got married and had children.

She encouraged her children to value education saying “education is the only way out of poverty.

Having left school a decade ago, her long journey in restarting her education through flexible learning began in 2003 when she first enrolled to complete Grade 7.

The change in the education system was a challenge but her passion and determination to pass motivated her to continue.

She continued with her studies, going back and forth to the flexible learning training centre in Tabubil from 2003 until 2007.

It was during this time that she started to experience marital problems, but this only strengthened her to continue with her education, despite now being left by her husband.

While managing her challenging role as a single mother, in 2012, she travelled to Lae and attended the Commercial Training Centre for a year and graduated in business studies.

Driven by the opportunities she experienced from Lae, she then attended the Madang Technical College for six months and obtained a Certificate in Business Studies (Accounting) in 2015.

With the continuous support and encouragement from her elder son, she continued with her high school studies through Fode.

After 14 years of studies, Ruth graduated with the 2016 Grade 10 batch of students and received a Statement of Attainment, for completing two Grade 10 subjects, English and mathematics.

Her passion for education has been successfully passed on to her son who will bid his proud mother goodbye when he departs the Star Mountains in early 2017 for New Zealand to complete his higher education.

“Education is important and such flexible learning centres offered by Ok Tedi Development Foundation are giving students a second chance in education,” Thomas said.

Her goal is to return to Madang Technical College next year to utake on two more years of studies to get her Diploma in Accounting.

“I am much more focused now and looking forward to next years challenge,” she said.

In encouraging other young people to pursuing an education, Ruth said: “Life is really difficult.

“I lost my education and I lost my parents but now I am more focused because I never gave up on a dream.

“Education is here to stay, whether you are married or old, unless you die, you should continue your education.”

