Develop Gerehu

Gerehu is the oldest and biggest suburb in NCD and a large number of public servants and private sector employees live there compared to other suburbs. It was known to be notorious in the past but is slowly changing. Most of the residents have been living there since the colonial times and are third to fourth generation residents. The reserved land opposite the Gerehu market should be rezoned and developers should be invited to build a shopping mall. Instead, it’s being used by buai sellers and other vendors. This suburb deserves a proper facelift to the standard of East Boroko, with all streets sealed etc. Also, a large amount of the tax-paying population lives there.

Gerehu resident, Port Moresby