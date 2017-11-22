We developed a great bond, says Kumuls skipper

KUMULS captain David Mead, who accompanied the team on its return home yesterday, said despite the loss to England he was happy to have captained country at the rugby league World Cup.

Mead said the team had developed a strong bond over the course of the seven weeks they had been in camp and Monday’s parting of the Australia and England-based players had been an emtional one.

“It’s always good being part of a Kumuls camp and this group was together over seven weeks we developed a strong bond training and playing and to say goodbye was an emotional time for all the players,” Mead said.

“Yesterday (Monday) when we split up, it was tough because we were like a family.” Kumuls James Segeyaro, Nene Macdonald, Rhyse Martin, Luke Page, Lachlan Lam, Kurt Baptiste and Rod Griffin left the camp in Melbourne earlier on Monday.

“It was hard for the Hunters players.

“Being a Kumul, if there is one thing I’ll miss is being in the camp with my mates.”

