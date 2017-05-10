Developing our human resource vital

Papua New Guinea is a land full of every resources that any country would need to flourish.

However, as a matter of fact, we need more human resource to rise up in their endeavours and be the light to the people.

I feel for single mothers who are looking after the children with the father having affairs with other women.

More to that, a lot of children are roaming the streets of this country with the eagerness to be educated by there is no proper financial support.

I challenge the new government that is going to form after the general election to really look into the human resource of this country.

Having a free education is very good strategy.

However, the great question I would like to ask is, how many students are graduating out of the free education policy with flying colours?

Many students are into social media and boy girl relationships that they forget the essence of them being in school.

Please, students, set your priorities right.

This country is developing and in this digital era, we need more focused students who will really succeed in their education endeavour and bring this country forward in the years to come.

We cannot change our country’s past but we can determine its future.

Glen Burua

Madang

