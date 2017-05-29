Development across the country something voters must consider

Politics matters most because it influences the development of this nation.

I support the media user’s critics and regular comments based on the underdevelopment of

this nation during this election period.

We as citizens have to raise our concern until everything is fully taken into serious consideration.

I urge all people to have an open eye on what’s really going in the country concerning the development of this developing nation.

My responsibility as a citizen is to raise my voice highlighting the failure of the government because what was done by the previous government is not up to standard and are not substantive.

For instance, look at the roads projects that were built in our district and provinces.

I am very grateful about the initiative invested in some services but we need to do more.

Road network in this country is deteriorating alarmingly.

Since the independence the government yearly budgeted for the road links in Papua New Guinea but I could not see positive outcome.

I see that all roads should be up graded completely then the funds can be diverted to other tangible infrastructural developments in this nation.

The next government should be very critical with its policies and truthfully disseminates services transparently and accountably with the vision of sustainability and not temporal good.

Ambane Dekene Fidelis

CA 2@DWU

