Development drive should carry on: MP

FINANCE Minister James Marape says the drive to develop the country over the past five years must be allowed to continue.

He was addressing a crowd outside the Pangia district office in Southern Highlands to witness the nomination of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill for the Ialibu-Pangia seat.

“The fight we carried out over the last five years will continue to make the country improve from where we started and will continue to the next level over the next five years,” Marape said.

He said what East Pangia local level governemtn president Daniel Piopo said about O’Neill not having to campaign to win back the seat was true.

“In the five years before O’Neill became prime minister, the country was not moving forward with development,” Marape said.

“Our country was in a mess.

“The country was in a bad way when the prime minister (O’Neill) took the chair in 2011.”

