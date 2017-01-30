Development an essential tool for Papua New Guinea

Development has been discussed in a lot of avenues, including in the media and Parliament.

Development is perhaps the desire of individuals, government, private and the international sectors.

Every time, all the social and economic units in the private, government and the international sectors invest a lot of time, effort and financial resources into realising development in their world and the world around them.

Seeing a new road construction in the remote Mt Bosavi local level government in the Southern Highlands will open up land transport system and boost the economy.

Seeing an intervention by the World Health Organisation into medical drug resistance in PNG will ensure that diseases are effectively treated. These services are provided by almost all the social and economic units.

Mike Haro, Via email

