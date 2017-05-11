Development of infrastructure vital

Since the outset of the economic crisis, changes in the economic profiles, the structure of government, and the social fabric of PNG have been dramatic.

The country is struggling with these changes to adopt greater democratic practices, as well as more transparent process of decision making and high levels of public participation in a decision making process.

At the same time, PNG government has not been seeking ways to improve the economic climate and introducing the economy with policy initiatives that will increase investments, create jobs and lift the economic well beings of its citizens.

To achieve a higher level of growth and to improve the wellbeing of its citizenship, PNG must accelerate the development of infrastructure and eliminate any barriers to the potential or feasible infrastructure investments.

Fenebe Ibusubu

NCD, Port Moresby

