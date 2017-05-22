Development model, formula not working

WE can fix it – together we can!

This is a very catchy optimistic outlook for any one candidate in the 2017 elections.

Very patriotic indeed, I like the spirit of this phrase because it did not blame any person, any Government but admitting to circumstances surrounding the state of affairs in the country over the past 40 years, identifying the areas of weakness, and say “we can fix it – together we can!” Go Social Democratic Party – we can fix it -together we can! Change Liberal Democracy, this shit system has captivated us in the circle and web of poverty and development wished-for-millennium for 42 years for nothing.

Haven’t foreign investors caused more damage than good to us in 40 years?

Our Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy must be reviewed.

The development formula that goes with it: Land + Labour + Capital = Production must be reviewed.

This model and formula of development is not working successfully for PNG.

We tried every trick and implemented many advices yet the United Nations rating of PNG in 40 years was stunning – 79 countries passed PNG: in 1975 PNG was ranked 77th place; in 2004 PNG dropped to 139th place; in 2008 PNG plummeted to 149th placing; and in 2012 PNG further plummeted to 156th placing in the world.

We need to change the model of democracy, the system of government, the model and formula of development.

We need to change the FDI policy and foreign investment laws, we must impose on multi-nationals that are extracting our non-renewable resources to invest into renewable resource sector and grow our rural based industries which are dominated by 85 per cent of unskilled labour that which is untapped and remain idle.

Shift the tax burden to multi-national corporations and stop giving them long tax holidays instead of multiple taxing on ordinary working class and civil population.

Terence Moka’s campaign on such issues buy my intellect thus, my vote.

CYRIL GARE, Via email

