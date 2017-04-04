THE prime minister told a leaders summit in Port Moresby recently that the Provincial Support improvement Programme and District Services Improvement Programme have impacted the lives of many.

He said his government had allocated K4.98 billion to MPs under the two programmes.

How did he conclude that the people’s lives have really been improved without the benefit of economic indicators such as GDP, household income, income per capita and poverty reduction. Development is not measured by the number of substandard and poor quality infrastructures (built at inflated prices).

In fact, I think all this are just an attempt to justify the loans, the high costs and the country’s soaring debt.

Development should be people-focused.

Their well-being should be the centre of all development efforts.

They should improve living standards and quality of life by giving people equal opportunities to take part in the economic growth and prosperity of the country.

Mr Prime Minister, it seems the version of development that you are talking about in this country robs the poor and only enrich the political class, their cronies and close foreign associates.

The development you are talking about is the kind of development that channels development funds into the pockets of politicians to dictate the development of the country out of their pockets.

The kind of development you are talking about is, on one hand you have the government with big budget plans and on other hand you have crooks lined up to become overnight millionaires.

The kind of development you are talking about in this country is building substandard and poor quality infrastructures at inflated prices.

Lucas Kiap, Via email

