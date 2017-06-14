Development projects aiming to boost tourism

A NEW World Bank project aims to strengthen the potential of tourism in the country which has seen international arrivals grow by an annual average of 13 per cent since 2002.

The PNG Tourism Sector Development Project, approved on Saturday by the World Bank’s board of executive directors, will work with the Government and industry players to implement an integrated approach to tourism in two provinces.

The activities include efforts to upgrade local infrastructure, strengthen the capacity of the workforce and improve the planning, marketing and promotion of destinations.

The US$20 million (K64 million) credit will also provide support for community-led micro-enterprises to create jobs, especially for women.

The two provinces to pilot the project are East New Britain and Milne Bay because of their tourism-potential and rich variety of attractions.

The two provinces account for 11 per cent of PNG’s population.

“PNG’s tourism industry has been steadily growing over the past decade, leading to jobs and development across the country,” Tourism Promotion Authority chief executive Jerry Agus said.

“The Government is committed to further develop our tourism sector in a way that benefits our people.

“East New Britain and Milne Bay are two starting points to make that happen and show the world what this extraordinary country has to offer.”

PNG, according to the World Bank, with its rich natural diversity and unique cultural traditions, has a broad appeal to the tourism market.

It said sustainable tourism could create more inclusive growth by generating a wide variety of jobs and provide income-earning opportunities for rural communities.

An example is the production of handicraft.

