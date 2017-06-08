Deyamas LLG needs capable officers

The advertisement of Deyamas LLG in Kabwum District of Morobe on The National on April 20

stated that the LLG had paid out K51,000 as its first dividend to 16 ward councillors to use in small projects.

It is almost half of the year and when comparing with other three LLG in the districts (Komba LLG, Selepet LLG and Yus LLG), the managers and presidents are building more projects that each cost K10,000 to K15,000 in each ward areas.

What is our (Deyamas) manager and president doing in the LLG? Where goes the LLG’s project funds?

It seems funny for them using funds from other business arm for their councillors to use in small projects.

That first dividend would have not paid out but just because of our councillors complaining, they were paid with that amount which could not carry out such projects in all 16 ward areas.

We need capable officers in the LLG who can manage and use the public funds properly on planned projects and not on unplanned projects.

Timbe Nanang, Lae

